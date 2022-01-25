Key Tronic (KTCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Key Tronic to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Key Tronic has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.030-$0.080 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.76 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

