KeyCorp Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $84.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.70.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.