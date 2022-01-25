Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.96. Kilroy Realty also posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,973 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,631,000 after purchasing an additional 788,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

