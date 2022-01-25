Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 938 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $488.90 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

