Kings Point Capital Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,502 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.