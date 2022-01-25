Kings Point Capital Management Has $251,000 Stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMNT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Shares of EMNT stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $100.79.

