Kings Point Capital Management Has $987,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 534.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $85,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $276.31 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.05 and its 200 day moving average is $270.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

