Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 835 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 193,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,757,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $309.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.06. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

