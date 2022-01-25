Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,064 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

