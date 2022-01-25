Kobocoin (KOBO) Market Cap Reaches $395,497.99

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Kobocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Kobocoin has a total market cap of $395,497.99 and $3.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00097955 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,389.81 or 0.99997581 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00249097 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00344251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00150324 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001614 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Kobocoin Coin Profile

Kobocoin (KOBO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kobocoin’s official website is kobocoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

Kobocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

