Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.03 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $64.03 million and $685,640.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00248904 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00077830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00094966 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,839,959 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

