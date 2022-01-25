Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $55.16. 18,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $78.44.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

