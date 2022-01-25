L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

NYSE LHX opened at $225.05 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

