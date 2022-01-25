Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.08

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

LSGOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

