LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.43 ($81.17).

ETR LXS opened at €52.50 ($59.66) on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a one year high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

