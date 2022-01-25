Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.09 and last traded at $72.09. Approximately 14,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 769,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

Several analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

