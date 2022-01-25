Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Lowered by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,409 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 64,805 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after acquiring an additional 567,621 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $186,257,000 after acquiring an additional 336,290 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

