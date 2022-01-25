Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

LAUR stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Laureate Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Laureate Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Laureate Education by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

