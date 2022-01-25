Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of LEVI opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $71,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,771,000 after buying an additional 1,161,231 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

