Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.