Link Machine Learning Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,752.00 (LML)

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Link Machine Learning has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Link Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $2,752.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.53 or 0.06578835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.80 or 0.99922702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049088 BTC.

About Link Machine Learning

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Link Machine Learning

