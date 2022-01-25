loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

