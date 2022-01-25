LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $651,129.53 and $2,384.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00274713 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000932 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.22 or 0.01110716 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

