Logitech International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 27,104 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 859% compared to the typical volume of 2,825 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

