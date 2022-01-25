M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) announced a dividend on Monday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MPE opened at GBX 815.88 ($11.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £446.25 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 833.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 786.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. M.P. Evans Group has a 1-year low of GBX 565.40 ($7.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 908 ($12.25).

In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($11.12), for a total transaction of £22,462.24 ($30,305.23).

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

