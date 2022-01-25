Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 10,315 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

