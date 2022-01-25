Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 19,172 Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Growth Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.