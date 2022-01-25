Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNNRU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000.

BNNRU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

