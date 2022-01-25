Magnetar Financial LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OTCMKTS:VTAQU opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.77.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Profile

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

