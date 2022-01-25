Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in WEX by 64.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in WEX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in WEX by 66.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after buying an additional 124,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

WEX stock opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

