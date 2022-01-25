Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after purchasing an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

