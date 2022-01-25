Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 6,542 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 621,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after buying an additional 1,044,435 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,626,000.

BNDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.72. 3,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

