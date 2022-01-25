Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after buying an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $9.85 on Tuesday, hitting $343.45. 1,512,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,242,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.36 and a 200-day moving average of $378.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.