Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.27 on Tuesday, hitting $431.25. 205,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.88 and its 200 day moving average is $454.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

