Main Management LLC Acquires 5,239 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.14. 3,635,042 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41.

