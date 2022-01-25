Main Management LLC Has $23.11 Million Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals comprises 2.5% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $23,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 186,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

