Main Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. 72,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.