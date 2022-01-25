ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 221,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,838. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

