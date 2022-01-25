Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.
Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,896. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,921,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,724,000 after purchasing an additional 386,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
