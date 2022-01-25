Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,896. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,921,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,724,000 after purchasing an additional 386,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.