MayTech Global Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises about 2.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,681,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,505,000 after acquiring an additional 240,659 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,185.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,048,000 after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 82,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,968,451. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of -741.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

