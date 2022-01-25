MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $31.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE MAX opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,514,000 after buying an additional 176,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

