Medicalchain (MTN) Price Hits $0.0069

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $55,693.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Medicalchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.67 or 0.06660567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,395.18 or 0.99648658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049964 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Medicalchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Medicalchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.