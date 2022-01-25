MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $29.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,547 shares of company stock worth $7,277,879 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 588,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.