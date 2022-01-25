Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of MGPPF stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. Megaport has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

