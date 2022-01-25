Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 670 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.45.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

