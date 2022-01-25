Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $192.61 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.84 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

