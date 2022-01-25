Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 34.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $730.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $794.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $810.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

