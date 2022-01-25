Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 190 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.91 and a 200 day moving average of $283.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

