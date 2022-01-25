Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,700 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

