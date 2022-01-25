Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $352.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $221.94 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.06. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

